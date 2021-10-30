EBL donates blankets to PM’s Relief Fund

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, for distribution among the distressed people of the country ahead of winter.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets from EBL Directors Mir Nasir Hossain and Ruslan Nasir at a function held on 28 October 28 at Prime Minister's Office in the capital, said an EBL press release.

The Prime Minister virtually joined the blanket handover programme from the Ganabhaban.