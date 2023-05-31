EBL declares 25% dividend

31 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has announced 25% dividend for the year ended on 31 December 2022.  

A 12.50% of the declared dividend to be given as cash and rest 12.50% as stock. 

Shareholders of EBL approved the dividend at the   31st Annual General Meeting of the bank held today through digital platform, reads a press release. 

Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of EBL presided over the AGM and was attended by the directors M Ghaziul Haque, Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md Shakhawat Hossain, KJS Banu, Zara Namreen, Ashiq Imran, Dr Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, Ruslan Nasir, and Barrister KM Tanjib-ul Alam.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, and Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Company secretary, EBL along with other senior officials of the bank and a large number of shareholders joined the meeting online. The shareholders approved all the agenda placed at the AGM.

At the AGM, the shareholders appreciated the board and the management for  overall financial performance of the bank despite many challenges including the global economic slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine. 

