EBL-DCCI co-branded credit cards launched

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched exclusive co-branded Mastercard World and Mastercard Titanium credit cards with Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The cards are meant for the officials, members, and employees of the associated organisations of DCCI, reads a press release.

The launching ceremony held today at a city hotel was attended by Barrister Md Sameer Sattar, president of DCCI; M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, and Tasnim Hossain, head of Cards of Eastern Bank Ltd; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager; and Sohail Alim, director of Mastercard Bangladesh and senior officials from the concerned organisations.

The exclusive credit cards will allow seamless cross-border transactions and offer a range of benefits and features, including zero annual fees upon making 18 transactions in a year and two supplementary cards, among many others.

