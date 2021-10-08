EBL customers to get special benefit at Kiva Han food outlets

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) customers will get special benefits at all food outlets of Kiva Han Gruppo—Kiva Han, Smith's Caffe Regalo and Baoxi Kafei— from now on.

The two parties recently signed an agreement to this end, EBL said in a press statement on Thursday.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Samit Bin Salam, proprietor of Kiva Han Gruppo signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Md Tanbeer Dawood, head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Anamul Hoq James, general manager of Kiva Han Gruppo joined the virtual signing ceremony.