EBL, Confidence Group launch co-brand payroll debit card

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Confidence Group have launched a co-brand payroll debit card for the employees of Confidence Group today (28 August).

With the launch of the card both the organizations celebrated their partnership of more than a decade.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Imran Karim, Vice Chairman of Confidence Group officially launched the co-brand card at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

The employees of Confidence Group will enjoy dual currency debit card which will enable them to enjoy both local and international retail and online transactions round the clock. The cardholders will be able to access EBL Skybanking app which is one of the most advanced digital banking solutions in the country to carry out seamless transactions.

Khalid Islam, Managing Director, Stardust Telecom Ltd and Confidence Power Holdings Limited; Mohammed Tariqul Islam, Chief Human Resource and Corporate Communications Officer from Confidence Group; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail & SME Banking; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Business, Dhaka; Syed Zulker Nayen, Head of Business; Nahid Farzana, Head of Payroll Banking from EBL were present among others on the occasion.