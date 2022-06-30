EBL to collect Dhaka WASA bills

Corporates

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 01:07 pm

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed an agreement with Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) on 29 June to facilitate WASA bill payment.

Under this agreement, customers can now pay Dhaka WASA bills across EBL branches in person as well as digitally through Skybanking app and web platform. 

Taqsem A. Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka WASA and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited signed the agreement in presence of other senior officials from both the organisations at the Dhaka WASA's Head Office in city's Kawran Bazar area.

Taqsem A. Khan said, "Customer service is our prime agenda and we are committed to turn Dhaka WASA into digital WASA in the true sense of the term. We are happy to find EBL as one of our partners in our digital journey."

Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "We have been continuously working towards making our customers' life easier, with our enhanced focus on digital banking technology". 

He further added "we have been providing customers with a complete Omni-channel banking experience, providing them their required service across multiple platforms".  

Appreciating Dhaka WASA's advancement over the years he hoped that the Dhaka WASA-EBL partnership would shape up into a long-term relationship resulting in successful outcome.
 

