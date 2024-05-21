EBL to collect Chinese visa fees

21 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
 The bank signed partnership deal with CIIC Service

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has become the banking partners of CIIC Service Bd Co Ltd, managing the Chinese visa application center in Bangladesh.

The collaboration is set to enhance the visa application experience for Bangladeshi travelers, offering more convenience and efficiency.

Ahmed Shaheen, Acting Managing Director of EBL, and Hong Haoyue, Consul of the Chinese Embassy, launched the EBL- CIIC partnership at a ceremony held today 21 May, 2024 at the EBL head office in Gulshan.

Lai Jinxi, Managing Director of CIIC Service Bangladesh and senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.

