EBL celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) celebrated International Women's Day at its head office in Dhaka.

This year International Women's Day theme was "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", reads a press release.

The bank invited women achievers to speak about the challenges of their lives and share their journey to success with female employees of EBL.

The programme aimed to respect the invited guests who are successful in their own areas, and also inspire RBL female employees.

This year the bank invited the celebrity women like: Kamrun Nahar Dana, Former National Badminton & Table Tanis player; Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Bangladeshi singer and academic; Rasheda K Chowdhury, Educationist, and social activist; Selima Ahmed (MP), Bangladeshi Businessperson and Politician.

More than 350 female employees and senior executives of the bank participated in the programme.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Ltd. Spoke on the occasion.