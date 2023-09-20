EBL celebrates first successful rupee trade settlement for Pran RFL Group

Corporates

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

EBL celebrates first successful rupee trade settlement for Pran RFL Group

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:59 pm
EBL celebrates first successful rupee trade settlement for Pran RFL Group

EBL celebrated the first successful rupee trade settlement for Habiganj Agro Limited, a concern of Pran RFL Group. This groundbreaking import and export settlement in rupee amounted to over 2.4 million, setting the stage for a new era in economic and commercial collaboration between Bangladesh and India.

"India is our long-trusted friend and an important development partner. This is the first time Bangladesh has done bilateral trade with a foreign country in addition to the US dollar. I think this a major step in a great journey in bilateral trade relations" said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, at the first successful rupee trade settlement ceremony at Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) head office in Gulshan in the city.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL said, 'In a significant move earlier this year, the trade settlement mechanism in rupee was launched on July 11. This landmark initiative signifies the beginning of a transformative chapter in the economic and commercial partnership between Bangladesh and India. The purpose of this mechanism is to alleviate pressure on Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves and reduce transaction costs, ensuring a smoother and more efficient trade process.'

Pranay Verma, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh said, 'This new trade regime will address the loss that takes place while trading in dollars because of multiple conversions and facilitating greater trade competitiveness.'

Speaking on the occasion Abdul Matlub Ahmad, President of IBCCI said, 'Bangladesh exports goods valued at approximately $2 billion to India and imports nearly $14 billion worth of products. The newly established trade regime is designed to mitigate losses incurred due to multiple currency conversions while trading in dollars, ultimately enhancing trade competitiveness.' He requested for considering of taka in the mechanism of trade settlement.

Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director, FEPD, Bangladesh Bank said, 'Recently permission has been given to Islami Bank for rupee trade settlement. More banks will be given permission soon.'

Ahmed Shaheen, AMD of EBL in his vote of thanks said, "With this small step of invoicing and settlement in local and regional currency we started towards a far-reaching potential of ease, competitiveness and increased bilateral trade."

The program was well attended by business leaders, representatives from ICICI and State Bank of India and senior executives of other local banks.  

EBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

12h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS
BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

25m | TBS SPORTS