EBL cardholders get discounts on NOVOAIR air tickets

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) signed an agreement with NOVOAIR airline in Dhaka recently.

The airline will be offering special discounts on its air tickets base fares for EBL cardholders, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL M Khorshed Anowar, and Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR Mes-Bah-Ul-Islam.

EBL Head of Liability and Wealth Management Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md Tanbeer Dawood; NOVOAIR Senior Executive of Marketing and Sales Niladri Maharatna, were present among others on the occasion.