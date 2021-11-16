EBL cardholders get discounts on NOVOAIR air tickets

NOVOAIR will be offering special discounts on its air tickets base fares for EBL cardholders

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) signed an agreement with NOVOAIR airline in Dhaka recently. 

The airline will be offering special discounts on its air tickets base fares for EBL cardholders, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL M Khorshed Anowar, and Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR Mes-Bah-Ul-Islam.

EBL Head of Liability and Wealth Management Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md Tanbeer Dawood; NOVOAIR Senior Executive of Marketing and Sales Niladri Maharatna, were present among others on the occasion.

