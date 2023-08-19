EBL cardholders to enjoy special discount at Medix

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed an agreement with Medix, an associate of United Healthcare.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Dr Md Fazla Rabbi Khan, general manager, Communication and Business Development of United Healthcare Services Limited exchanging documents after signing a customer benefit deal in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, Medix offers special benefits to EBL cardholders on their products and services.

Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Tareq Sami Rahman, head of Centre Operation, Medix and Corporate Marketing, United Healthcare were present among others.