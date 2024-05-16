EBL cardholders to enjoy special benefits at BRAC Healthcare

The Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and BRAC Health Enterprise signed a deal in Dhaka recenty.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), and Dr Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, head of BRAC Health Enterprise signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreement, BRAC Healthcare offers special benefits to EBL cardholders on their products and services.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager, Retail Alliance, EBL and Md. Rokonuzzaman, Senior Manager, Business Development and Partnership, BRAC Healthcare were present among others.