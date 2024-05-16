EBL cardholders to enjoy special benefits at BRAC Healthcare

Corporates

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 03:32 pm

EBL cardholders to enjoy special benefits at BRAC Healthcare

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 03:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and BRAC Health Enterprise signed a deal in Dhaka recenty.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), and Dr Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, head of BRAC Health Enterprise signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreement, BRAC Healthcare offers special benefits to EBL cardholders on their products and services.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager, Retail Alliance, EBL and Md. Rokonuzzaman, Senior Manager, Business Development and Partnership, BRAC Healthcare were present among others.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

3h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

3h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

4h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

22m | Videos
How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

2h | Videos
Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

3h | Videos
Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

19h | Videos