EBL cardholders to enjoy discounts on Turkish Airlines

Corporates

Press Release
02 September, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 01:49 pm

EBL cardholders to enjoy discounts on Turkish Airlines

Press Release
02 September, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 01:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Emrah Karaka, general manager– Bangladesh of Turkish Airlines signed an agreement.  

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special discounts on fares of Turkish Airlines, reads a press release. 

Md. Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Ejaz Kadry, Sales and Station Official of Turkish Airlines were present among others.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

46m | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

1h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

2h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

2h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

2h | TBS SPORTS
Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni