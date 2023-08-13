EBL cardholders to enjoy discounts on Qatar Airways tickets

13 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

EBL cardholders will now be able to enjoy discounts on Qatar Airways tickets.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Mohamed El Emam, country manager – Bangladesh and Nepal, Qatar Airways exchanged documents after signing an agreement in Dhaka.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special discount on fares of Qatar Airways. Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Bakhshi Mohd Tayab, commercial manager – Bangladesh, Qatar Airways, were present among others.

 

