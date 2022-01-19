EBL cardholders to enjoy discounted US-Bangla Airlines’ tickets

A deal between Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and US-Bangla Airlines has been signed recently through which EBL cardholders will enjoy special benefits on base fares of US-Bangla Airlines for all its domestic destinations.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and US-Bangla Airlines Head of Marketing and Sales Md Shafiqul Islam signed a deal to this effect in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Also present in the signing ceremony were Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Liability and Wealth Management from EBL and Mohammed Mainul Haque, manager (Marketing and Sales) of US-Bangla Airlines, among others.