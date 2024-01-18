EBL campaign winners awarded with air tickets

Eastern Bank PLC.(EBL) has awarded its customers for spending through their EBL Visa cards during the ICC World Cup 2023 and Daraz 11.11 Campaign period.

14 winners of two campaigns received air tickets for domestic and international travel.

EBL customers participated in the ICC World Cup campaign and received the chance to win weekly discount vouchers and air tickets. 10 cardholders with the highest number of transactions every week won discount vouchers of Aarong and Daraz. 3 highest Spenders throughout the campaign period won round-trip air tickets to Singapore, Nepal and Kolkata while the next 8 highest spenders won round-trip Air Tickets to Cox's Bazar.

Daraz 11.11 campaign, the biggest sale of the year, is one of the most awaited and celebrated e-commerce campaigns of the year. EBL has awarded the highest spenders during the campaign period with round-trip air tickets to Singapore, Nepal and Kolkata.

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD, Head of Retail and SME Banking and Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, EBL handed over the prizes to winners at a grand award ceremony held at EBL Head Office in the city today.

Caption: M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD, Head of Retail and SME Banking and Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, EBL are seen with the EBL customers who became winners during the ICC World Cup 2023 and Daraz 11.11 Campaign period at the award ceremony held today at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, January 18,2024.

