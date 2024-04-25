EBL-BMMOA co-branded card launched

25 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
EBL-BMMOA co-branded card launched

25 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC.(EBL) and Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA) have launched co-branded VISA Signature and VISA Platinum credit cards and debit cards, in collaboration with VISA recently.

The EBL-BMMOA co-branded credit cards offer BMMOA members an array of exclusive benefits tailored to the needs of BMMOA members.

Cardholders will enjoy unparalleled privileges including access to global airport lounges, complimentary services at Dhaka and Chattogram airports, round-the-year discounts, cashback opportunities at EBL partner merchants, and reward points for every retail purchase. The co-branded debit cards also offer smooth and hassle-free payment for the cardholders.

Caption: Capt. Golam Mohiuddin Quadrey, Vice President of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA); Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management from Eastern Bank PLC.( EBL), and  Al-Mamun Ansar, Head of Liability Business of Eastern Bank PLC( EBL)  are seen among others at the formal launching of  EBL-BMMOA co-branded VISA Signature and VISA Platinum credit cards and debit cards at the BMMOA office in Dhaka.

