EBL, BIDA signs MoU for online one stop service

Corporates

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:02 pm

Related News

EBL, BIDA signs MoU for online one stop service

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:02 pm
EBL, BIDA signs MoU for online one stop service

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has signed an MoU with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) for system integration with their Online One-Stop Service (OSS) portal.

Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Managing Director of EBL signed the MoU at a ceremony held in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

BIDA also signed MoU with 4 other organisations to provide nine services to local and foreign investors. 

Under the MoU, EBL will offer Online Bank Account Opening service through BIDA.

Md Sirazul Islam, chairman, BIDA executive, Mohsina Yasmin, executive member, Nikhil Kumar Das, director-general and Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, director were present at the ceremony among others. 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / Bida

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

1h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

1h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

1h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places