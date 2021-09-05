EBL, BIDA signs MoU for online one stop service

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has signed an MoU with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) for system integration with their Online One-Stop Service (OSS) portal.

Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Managing Director of EBL signed the MoU at a ceremony held in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

BIDA also signed MoU with 4 other organisations to provide nine services to local and foreign investors.

Under the MoU, EBL will offer Online Bank Account Opening service through BIDA.

Md Sirazul Islam, chairman, BIDA executive, Mohsina Yasmin, executive member, Nikhil Kumar Das, director-general and Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, director were present at the ceremony among others.