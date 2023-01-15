EBL, BCBL launch co-brand cards

EBL, BCBL launch co-brand cards

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Bankers Club of Bangladesh Ltd (BCBL) have launched co-branded Visa credit cards recently.  

Any member from BCBL will be eligible to avail of this credit card service subject to applicable terms and conditions, reads a press release.

The co-brand cards come with a number of exclusive benefits for the customers including secured EMV and dual currency, five years validity, great discounts at thousands of partner lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants among others. 
The cards will be usable for both domestic and international transactions, the release added.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD  and Head of Retail SME Banking Division, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards from EBL; Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, President, Md. Rashed Akter, General Secretary from BCBL was present among others at the launching of  EBL –BCBL  co-branded Visa credit cards.

