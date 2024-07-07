EBL awarded as ‘Best Climate Focus Bank’

Eastern Bank Plc (EBL) has been recognised as the 'Best Climate Focus Bank' during the 24th National Conference and Green Expo, titled "Policy Frameworks for Enabling Renewable Energy Investment: A Global and Regional Perspective," recently held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban Auditorium of University of Dhaka.

Lutfor Rahman, executive director of GreenTech Foundation, handed over the award trophy to Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

AQM Kibria, advisor and Imrul Karim, director of finance of GreenTech Foundation; EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer M Khurshed Alam, and Head of Risk Management Division Saiful Islam were present among others on the occasion.

Eastern Bank stands at the forefront of the banking sector in embracing international best practices regarding corporate social responsibility and good governance. EBL follows the primary objective of leading in sustainable finance by focusing on reducing carbon emissions and creating job opportunities.

