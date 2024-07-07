EBL awarded as ‘Best Climate Focus Bank’

Corporates

Press Release
07 July, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:54 pm

Related News

EBL awarded as ‘Best Climate Focus Bank’

Press Release
07 July, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:54 pm
EBL awarded as ‘Best Climate Focus Bank’

Eastern Bank Plc (EBL) has been recognised as the 'Best Climate Focus Bank' during the 24th National Conference and Green Expo, titled "Policy Frameworks for Enabling Renewable Energy Investment: A Global and Regional Perspective," recently held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban Auditorium of University of Dhaka. 

Lutfor Rahman, executive director of GreenTech Foundation, handed over the award trophy to Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

AQM Kibria, advisor and Imrul Karim, director of finance of GreenTech Foundation; EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer M Khurshed Alam, and Head of Risk Management Division Saiful Islam were present among others on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Eastern Bank stands at the forefront of the banking sector in embracing international best practices regarding corporate social responsibility and good governance. EBL follows the primary objective of leading in sustainable finance by focusing on reducing carbon emissions and creating job opportunities.
 

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

9h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

13h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

1h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

43m | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

2h | Videos
Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

4h | Videos