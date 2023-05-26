EBL arranges Tk2,500m syndicated loan facility for Crown Cement

Corporates

Press Release
26 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 11:59 am

Related News

EBL arranges Tk2,500m syndicated loan facility for Crown Cement

Press Release
26 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 11:59 am

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Chairman, Md. Alamgir Kabir, Vice Chairman, Molla Mohammad Majnu, Managing Director, Md. Mizanur Rahman Mollah, Additional Managing Director,  Md. Almas Shimul, Director, Zakir Ahmed Khan, Independent Director, Dr. M. Abu Eusuf, Independent Director of Crown Cement PLC;  Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited;  Amit Kumar, Country Head- Bangladesh Operations, Sumanta Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, State Bank of India; Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited; Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia Limited and others at the deal closing ceremony of  BDT 2,500m syndicated loan facility for Crown Cement at Sheraton  Dhaka.  EBL is the Lead Arranger of the deal. Photo: Courtesy
Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Chairman, Md. Alamgir Kabir, Vice Chairman, Molla Mohammad Majnu, Managing Director, Md. Mizanur Rahman Mollah, Additional Managing Director,  Md. Almas Shimul, Director, Zakir Ahmed Khan, Independent Director, Dr. M. Abu Eusuf, Independent Director of Crown Cement PLC;  Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited;  Amit Kumar, Country Head- Bangladesh Operations, Sumanta Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, State Bank of India; Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited; Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia Limited and others at the deal closing ceremony of  BDT 2,500m syndicated loan facility for Crown Cement at Sheraton  Dhaka.  EBL is the Lead Arranger of the deal. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has arranged a Tk2,500 million syndicated loan facility for Crown Cement PLC, said a press release.

The deal closing ceremony was held at Sheraton Dhaka on Thursday (25 May).

A consortium of four banks namely State Bank of India, Bank Asia Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, and Eastern Bank Limited participated in the closure of the deal.

The syndication financing will facilitate the expansion plan of Crown Cement PLC and setting up its 6th unit. The new unit will have state-of-the-art VRM technology which is environmentally friendly and produces high-quality cement. With the new unit in operation, the total production capacity of Crown Cement will reach approximately 19,000 MT per day making it one of the largest cement producers in the country.

"The milestone deal will chart a way for sustainable solutions for the cement sector of the country. This collaboration is a major step forward for fostering environmentally responsible practices and sustainable development of the industry. We are pleased to have been the lead arranger of the transaction,' said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing deirector and CEO of EBL.

 

 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

5h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

19h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

22h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

21h | TBS Stories
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

1h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget