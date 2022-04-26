EBL arranges Tk1,200 crore syndication loan facility for Banglalink

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL and representatives of the participating banks at a signing ceremony of the TK1,200 crore Term Loan Facility for Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, held at The Westin Dhaka hotel.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has raised Tk1, 200 crore in the form of 'Syndicated Term Loan Facility' for Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, a telecom operators in Bangladesh.

A signing ceremony to this effect took place today at The Westin, Dhaka, where a total of 17 banks participated in the landmark syndication, said a press release.

Mohd Humayun Kabir, executive director, Bangladesh Bank graced the occasion as special guest.

The loan facility will be utilised by Banglalink for meeting up its capital expenditure, spectrum acquisition and 4G network modernisations.

"The significant investment that we are set to make, is yet another testament to our firm commitment to the Bangladesh market. We are happy to have the country's leading banks as our partners for our future growth. I am confident that our network expansion will accelerate our journey towards the target of double-digit growth and will make us more equipped to contribute towards the digital progress of Bangladesh," said Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink.

"EBL has been in the forefront of financing and facilitating the development of digital solutions in the country. I would like to express my thanks to all the participating lenders for their tremendous support in the timely closure of this deal", said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL.

"The syndication deal underscores the strength of Banglalink's credit worthiness and goodwill among the financial community. I hope this deal will support Banglalink's profitable growth further," he added.