EBL arranges Tk1,200 crore syndication loan facility for Banglalink

Corporates

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

EBL arranges Tk1,200 crore syndication loan facility for Banglalink

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:49 pm
Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL and representatives of the participating banks at a signing ceremony of the TK1,200 crore Term Loan Facility for Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, held at The Westin Dhaka hotel.
Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL and representatives of the participating banks at a signing ceremony of the TK1,200 crore Term Loan Facility for Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, held at The Westin Dhaka hotel.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has raised Tk1, 200 crore in the form of 'Syndicated Term Loan Facility' for Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, a telecom operators in Bangladesh.

A signing ceremony to this effect took place today at The Westin, Dhaka, where a total of 17 banks participated in the landmark syndication, said a press release.

Mohd Humayun Kabir, executive director, Bangladesh Bank graced the occasion as special guest.

The loan facility will be utilised by Banglalink for meeting up its capital expenditure, spectrum acquisition and 4G network modernisations.

"The significant investment that we are set to make, is yet another testament to our firm commitment to the Bangladesh market. We are happy to have the country's leading banks as our partners for our future growth. I am confident that our network expansion will accelerate our journey towards the target of double-digit growth and will make us more equipped to contribute towards the digital progress of Bangladesh," said Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink.

"EBL has been in the forefront of financing and facilitating the development of digital solutions in the country. I would like to express my thanks to all the participating lenders for their tremendous support in the timely closure of this deal", said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL.

"The syndication deal underscores the strength of Banglalink's credit worthiness and goodwill among the financial community. I hope this deal will support Banglalink's profitable growth further," he added.

Banglalink / EBL / syndicated loan facility

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

11h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

13h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

1d | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

5h | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

5h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access