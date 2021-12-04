EBL arranges Tk100cr for Epyllion through preference shares

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 10:20 pm

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, Epyllion Group Chairman Reaz Uddin Al Mamoon, Trust Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Humaira Azam, and LankaBangla Finance Ltd Head of Treasury and FIs Quamrul Islam, along with high officials of the concerned organisations, take a picture after closing the Tk100 crore financing deal for Epyllion Style.
EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, Epyllion Group Chairman Reaz Uddin Al Mamoon, Trust Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Humaira Azam, and LankaBangla Finance Ltd Head of Treasury and FIs Quamrul Islam, along with high officials of the concerned organisations, take a picture after closing the Tk100 crore financing deal for Epyllion Style.

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has raised Tk100 crore through preference shares for the leading apparel manufacturer in Bangladesh- Epyllion Style Ltd, a flagship concern of Epyllion Group.

EBL signed a contract with Trust Bank Ltd and Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd on Thursday, where EBL participated as the mandated lead arranger, agent and investor, and the latter two banks participated as the investors, said a press release.

EBL is actively working for an alternative source of financing through capital market products for the leading corporates in Bangladesh, said the bank.

EBL MD and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar extended appreciation to Epyllion Group Chairman Reaz Uddin Al Mamoon for the long-standing relationship between the two organisations and mandating the preference shares deal and to the investors for their ardent support.

"Bankers should work with alternative investment and capital market products, innovative ideas, use of digital landscape and promote sustainable finance," Ali Reza added.

Reaz Uddin presented an accolade to Ali Reza for being an outstanding leader in the banking industry.

He also presented an accolade to the managing director and CEO of Trust Bank for becoming the first female CEO of the banking industry.  

