EBL arranges conference on AML and CFT in Chattogram

27 January, 2024, 04:55 pm
EBL arranges conference on AML and CFT in Chattogram

27 January, 2024, 04:55 pm
Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Head Md Masud Biswas, EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, BFIU Additional Director Md Masud Rana, Joint Director Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman; EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and CAMLCO Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, DMD Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, EVP Md Abdul Awal, and Deputy CAMLCO Md Shahjahan Ali are seen with the participants of BM and BAMLCO Conference organised by EBL at a hotel in Chattogram today, 27 January,2024. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Head Md Masud Biswas, EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, BFIU Additional Director Md Masud Rana, Joint Director Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman; EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and CAMLCO Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, DMD Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, EVP Md Abdul Awal, and Deputy CAMLCO Md Shahjahan Ali are seen with the participants of BM and BAMLCO Conference organised by EBL at a hotel in Chattogram today, 27 January,2024. Photo: Courtesy

To enhance Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) knowledge and skills, Eastern Bank PLC(EBL) arranged a conference for its branch managers (BMs) and branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCOs) working in the Chattogram zone today, 27 January, 2024 at The Peninsula Chittagong hotel.  

Nearly 150  BMs and BAMLCOs  participated in the day-long program.

Md Masud Biswas, head of the bangladesh financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the chief guest while Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL was the special guest on the occasion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Masud Rana, additional director, and Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director, BFIU spoke on the emerging risks of the financial sector and challenges ahead for the banks and Trade Based Money Laundering methods and ways of mitigation at the conference.

EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and CAMLCO Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, DMD Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, EVP MD Abdul Awal, and Deputy CAMLCO Md. Shahjahan Ali also attended the conference.

