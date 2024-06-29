EBL arranges AML and CFT training workshop in Brahmanbaria

Eastern Bank hosted a training program in Brahmanbaria on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) for the representatives of all scheduled commercial banks operating in the district today, 29 June, 2024. Md. Rafiqul Islam, ED and Deputy Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (Chief Guest); BFIU Joint Directors Md. Azmal Hossain and Md. Mahmudul Haque, Assistant Director Sadia Islam; EBL Head of Monitoring Md. Abdul Awal, Deputy CAMLCO Md. Shahjahan Ali, and Area Head, Retail and SME, Sylhet and Narayangonj Abu Rasel Md Masum are seen on the dais.
Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), as a lead bank, arranged a training program on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) for the representatives of all scheduled commercial banks operating in Brahmanbaria district today, 29 June 2024. 

Held at A. Malek Convention Hall and Community Center, the day-long training program was attended by over seventy bank officials, reads a press release. 

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Executive Director, of Bangladesh Bank and Deputy Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the chief guest on the occasion.  He highlighted the importance of common learning platforms and appreciated EBL's effort in providing such a platform for all scheduled commercial banks in Bramhanbaria.

BFIU resource persons Md. Azmal Hossain, Joint Director; Md. Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan, Joint Director and Sadia Islam, Assistant Director conducted the training sessions and shed light on various aspects of AML and CFT issues and their contemporary trends.

Md. Abdul Awal, Head of Monitoring; Md. Shahjahan Ali, Deputy CAMLCO and Abu Rasel Md Masum, Area Head, Retail and SME, Sylhet and Narayangonj, represented EBL at the workshop.

