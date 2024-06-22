EBL and Sun Pharmaceutical sign payroll banking agreement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, and Sun Pharmaceutical (EZ) Limited Senior Manager (Finance and Accounts) Md Wahidur Rashid exchanged documents after signing a payroll banking agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

Under the agreement, employees of Sun Pharmaceutical, a reputed global pharmaceutical company, will enjoy preferential banking services at EBL, including dual-currency cards, loan facilities.

EBL Head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Transaction Banking Md Jabedul Alam, Head of Payroll Banking Trisha Taklim were present among others on the occasion.

