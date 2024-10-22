EBL and R.S.B. Industrial sign payroll banking deal

22 October, 2024
Last modified: 22 October, 2024

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking at Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), and Anjan Shekhar Das, Managing Director of R.S.B. Industrial Limited, recently signed a payroll banking agreement at R.S.B. Industrial's corporate office in Chattogram.

Under this agreement, EBL will provide a comprehensive banking solution tailor-made for the employees of R.S.B. Industrial, a leading entity in the clothing, fashion, textile, and fabrics sectors.

EBL's Head of Payroll Banking Trisha Taklim, Head of Business Development Unit Rezwan Ur Rahman, and Chinangshu Ranjan Nath, Manager of HR and Admin at R.S.B. Industrial, were also present at the occasion.

