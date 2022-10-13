EBL and MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and MasterCard launched co-branded credit cards for members of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI).

BMCCI members now can get the World and Titanium MasterCard credit cards loaded with benefits and features including 1st year zero issuance fee, zero renewal fee upon 18 transactions per year, secured EMV card, and LoungeKey access, among others, reads a press release.

The launching event held at Hotel Le Meridien Dhaka was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr AK Abdul Momen, Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, Country Manager of Mastercard Bangladesh Syed Mohammad Kamal, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, and Head of Digital Financial Services of EBL Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, among others.