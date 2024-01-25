EBL and icddr,b partner for sustainable healthcare waste management

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and icddr, b have joined forces in a pioneering initiative to advance healthcare waste management through sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices.

The partnership was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at EBL's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday (24 January), reads a press release.

To begin with EBL donated TK32 lakh to icddr,b for establishing a state-of-the-art solid biohazardous waste treatment facility. This facility will be equipped with advanced waste sterilizers and shredders, allowing for the complete decontamination and destruction of biohazardous polymer products. This initiative paves the way for recycling polymer materials.

Dr Shams El Arifeen, Acting Executive Director and Senior Director, Maternal and Child Health Division at icddr, b, expressed his gratitude to EBL by stating, "This collaboration with Eastern Bank PLC. is a testament to the importance of corporate responsibility in fostering sustainable healthcare practices. It marks a crucial step towards an eco-friendlier approach in healthcare waste management."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL said, 'Solid biohazardous medical waste poses a significant challenge for Bangladesh and the management of medical waste is still in its early stages. We are very happy to partner with icddr, b in this timely initiative. As a responsible corporate, we are committed to environmental sustainability and public health.'

The partnership also includes developing and updating icddr,b's policies and SOPs in line with sustainable practices. The project aims to promote similar initiatives across Bangladesh, with icddr,b hosting workshops and seminars to share its expertise in sustainable waste management with healthcare leaders and government officials.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs from EBL; Dr. Asadul Ghani, Head, Biosafety, Biorepository and Containment Lab; Dr. Md. Fazlul Kabir, Head of Clinical and Diagnostic Services; and Armana Ahmed, Head of Development from icddr,b were present among others on the occasion.