EBL and Bengal Wellbeing signs customer benefit agreement

Corporates

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 03:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Bengal Wellbeing Limited have signed a customer benefit agreement in Dhaka recently. 

Under this arrangement, EBL cardholders can enjoy special discount at Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image, a fitness training studio of Bengal Wellbeing Limited, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Ashfaria Khair, managing director of Bengal Wellbeing Limited signed the deal recently.

Mnager (Operations) of Bengal Wellbeing Samia Sayeed, Head of Alternate channels Rabi Sankar Parial, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking & Retail Propositions of EBL Md Bin Mazid Khan, were present among others on the occasion.

