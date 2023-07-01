EBL adjudged ‘Bangladesh's best domestic bank 2023’ by Asiamoney

Corporates

Press Release
01 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 04:19 pm

EBL adjudged ‘Bangladesh's best domestic bank 2023’ by Asiamoney

Press Release
01 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 04:19 pm
EBL adjudged ‘Bangladesh&#039;s best domestic bank 2023’ by Asiamoney

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) wins the coveted "Bangladesh's Best Domestic Bank 2023" award accorded by The Asiamoney. EBL secures the honor for the third consecutive year, reads a press release. 

"It's a great honour for Team EBL and a testament of our strength and resilience.  I take the opportunity to share this award with all our valued clients, stakeholders, patrons," said  Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, Eastern Bank Ltd.

According to The Asiamoney amid surging global interest rates, runaway inflation and geopolitical upheaval, 2022 was challenging for Bangladesh's financial system. However, EBL management kept a clear eye on future growth and competitiveness.The bank weathered the global chaos by prioritizing compliance, controlling costs, product innovation, increasing internal productivity and strengthening customer service.

By virtually any metric, EBL was the industry standout. Net profits rose 9.73%, year on year, in 2022 as assets jumped 17.3% and tier 1 capital increased to 14.56%. 

Return on equity rose to 15.46% last year, while the non-performing loan ratio dropped to 2.78%, from 3.70% in 2021. 

The Asiamoney is a globally reputed UK based financial and management publication. 

Asiamoney's award decisions were made by a team of senior journalists after receiving detailed submissions from market participants and in conjunction with research into the banking and capital markets by its editorial committee.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

23h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

8h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh