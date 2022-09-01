EBL-ActionAid supporting flood-affected families in Sylhet

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has come forward to support 1,788 flood-affected families in Sunamganj of Sylhet.

EBL provided ActionAid Bangladesh with Tk20 lakh for this initiative, reads a press release.

ActionAid Bangladesh and its local implementing partner Voluntary Association for Rural Development (VARD) distributed relief packages to the flood-affected families at Dakshin Badhaghat Union of Bishwamvarpur Upazila on 27 and 28 August. Each family received 6 kilograms of rice, 1 kilogram of lentils, one kilogram of soybean oil, half kilogram of salt, one kilogram of sugar and one kilogram of semolina.

Josna Begum, one of the residents of 'Jamer Tola' village while receiving the food assistance said, "We lost everything in the consecutive floods and have been struggling hard with barely anything left. Although the flood is now over, our sufferings continue. We are a bit relieved with this support at this difficult period of time."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Sadiur Rahman Zadid said, "ActionAid has been supporting the flood-affected people in Badaghat union from the very beginning of the flood calamity. We really appreciate their effort."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL said "As a good corporate citizen, we are committed to the communities we serve. We are always there to support distressed people in their needs during natural calamities. During this month of mourning, we have taken the initiative to reach succor to flood-hit people of Sylhet division. We are happy to have ActionAid Bangladesh with us as partner, who have helped us to reach out to the people in need."

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh mentioned, "This initiative from Eastern Bank Limited has brought smiles to the community. One thousand seven hundred and eighty-eight flood-affected families have been supported, which is highly appreciable. This initiative will help them to bounce back from the devastating state that they are in."

Emphasizing on the fact that Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country, she also requested all the corporations to be vigilant and come forward with support for people in need, during disasters.

Earlier this year, the northeastern part of Bangladesh was hit by consecutive flash floods, severely affecting 90% of the areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. Thousands of people have been affected and there has been a rising need of support since then. ActionAid Bangladesh has been supporting the people in need in the area since the beginning with different short- and long-term support.