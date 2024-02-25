EBL 32nd BGCC Amateur Golf Chamionship begins in Chattogram

The EBL 32nd BGCC Amateur Golf Championship 2024 kicked off at Bhatiyary Golf and Country Club (BGCC) in Chattogram.

The two-day golf tournament was inaugurated by Brig Gen Rezaul Karim, NDC, PSC, vice president of BGCC, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Director, and Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), reads a press release.

This year's championship sees 162 golfers, both men and women, competing across various categories.

The closing ceremony, scheduled for February 24 at BGCC, will feature Maj Gen Md Mainur Rahman SUP, AWC, PSC, GOC 24 Infantry Division and president of BGCC, along with Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL, presenting awards to the tournament winners.