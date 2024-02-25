EBL 32nd BGCC Amateur Golf Chamionship begins in Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
25 February, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 11:53 am

EBL 32nd BGCC Amateur Golf Chamionship begins in Chattogram

Press Release
25 February, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 11:53 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The EBL 32nd BGCC Amateur Golf Championship 2024 kicked off at Bhatiyary Golf and Country Club (BGCC) in Chattogram.

The two-day golf tournament was inaugurated by Brig Gen Rezaul Karim, NDC, PSC, vice president of BGCC, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Director, and Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), reads a press release. 

This year's championship sees 162 golfers, both men and women, competing across various categories. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The closing ceremony, scheduled for February 24 at BGCC, will feature Maj Gen Md Mainur Rahman SUP, AWC, PSC, GOC 24 Infantry Division and president of BGCC, along with Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL, presenting awards to the tournament winners.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

1h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

2h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

5h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

14h | Videos
Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

2h | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

15h | Videos
Reliance shop for poor students

Reliance shop for poor students

4h | Videos