EBAUB signs MoU with Portugal's University of Algarve

In a significant step towards fostering international collaboration and academic excellence, EXIM Bank Agricultural University Bangladesh (EBAUB) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the reputed University of Algarve in Portugal.

The University of Algarve, situated in the picturesque southern region of Portugal, renowned for its academic prowess and as a popular tourist destination, will now join hands with EBAUB to enhance the educational experience for their students and faculty members.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr. ABM Rashedul Hassan, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of EBAUB, and Professor Dr. Paulo Águas, the esteemed Rector of the University of Algarve. The ceremony was attended by distinguished Professor Andrew Lambraou Charalambous, Honorary Advisor of EBAUB and Professor Dr. Efigénio Rebelo, Dean of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Algarve.

The signing of this MoU reflects EBAUB's commitment to providing its students with a global perspective and fostering excellence in education through international partnerships.

This strategic partnership will provide a platform for graduates of both universities to benefit from a wide range of academic activities. The MoU paves the way for faculty exchange programs, resource sharing, joint research collaborations, workshops, and seminars. This exchange of knowledge and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of education and research in both Bangladesh and Portugal.

