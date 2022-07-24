Eastland Insurance posts profit growth, Takaful Islami sees declines

Eastland Insurance posts profit growth, Takaful Islami sees declines

Eastland Insurance Company Limited has logged a 6% profit growth while Takaful Islami Insurance's profit fell 37% year-on-year in the first half of 2022.

According to its unaudited financials, Eastland's net profit rose to Tk6.68 crore in the January-June period riding on an increase in the net income of the company.

The net profit was Tk6.31 crore during the same period of last year.

As per the statement, its underwriting profit has increased to Tk9.74 crore, up from Tk6.65 crore in the first half of 2021.

In the second quarter through June, Eastland's net profit rose to Tk3.74 crore, which was Tk3.52 crore a year ago.

As per stock exchange disclosures on Sunday, the earnings per share (EPS) of Takaful Islami Insurance has declined to Tk0.70 during the January-June period of 2022.

In the same period of 2021, its EPS was Tk1.11.

In the April-June quarter, its EPS decreased to Tk0.34, from Tk0.56 a year ago.

In 2021, the company made a profit of Tk6.86 crore, a 43% increase from 2020, and paid an 11% cash dividend to its shareholders. 

 

Eastland Insurance Company

Comments

