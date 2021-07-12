Eastland Insurance holds half-yearly conference

Eastland Insurance Company Limited held half-yearly conference-2021 through Virtual platform on Saturday and Sunday.



Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the conference where distinguished members of the board- Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Alhaj Mohammad Arshad Ali, Rizwan-ur Rahman and Mahbub Jamil joined.

Ghulam Rahman, Executive Vice Chairman and Mr Arun Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The Chairman said that the Company achieved 79% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2021 amid the devastating effect of `Covid-19' pandemic.

He appreciated the management team including all Executives and employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman suggested that the executives and employees jointly should continue their efforts to earn business for the company in coming days maintaining health instructions and rules and regulations circulated by the government as well as the authority.

The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 34 years of its successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.

Abdul Hamid FCA, Addl. MD and CFO, Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, Addl. MD and Head of Khulna region and other Senior Executives of the company also joined in the conference and delivered their speech.