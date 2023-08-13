Eastland Insurance holds half-yearly business conference-2023

13 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Eastland Insurance holds half-yearly business conference-2023

Eastland Insurance Company Limited held its half-yearly Business Conference for 2023 on Saturday (12 August) at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka. 

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the company inaugurated the half-yearly business conference, reads a press release.

Abdul Haque, Chief Executive Officer attended and presented an analytical report on half-yearly business of the company. 

Arun Kumar Saha, Consultant of the Company also attended and delivered a speech in the conference.

The company achieved 80% of the proportionate business target set for June amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war situation, along with the consequences faced by the world for abnormal price hikes of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. 

He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough times. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.

The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of its successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill. 

Md Shafiul Alam, Addl MD & Head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, Addl MD & Head of Claims and other Senior Executives of the company also attended the conference and delivered their speech. 

