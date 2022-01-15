Eastland Insurance holds Annual Conference-2022

Corporates

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 07:29 pm

TBS Report

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 07:29 pm

Eastland Insurance Company Limited held its 35th Annual Conference-2022 on Saturday through a virtual platform. 

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the company, inaugurated the conference, reads a press release. 

Distinguished members of the board- Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Alhaj Mohd Arshad Ali, ASM Quasem, Mahbub Jamil, Md Tanvir Khan and Md Shamimul Islam joined in the conference. 

Ghulam Rahman, executive vice chairman and Abdul Haque, chief executive officer, also joined and delivered their speech.

The chairman in his speech articulated gratitude over the company's achievement of 94% business target set for the year 2021 despite Covid-19 fallout.

Chairman appreciated the management team consisting of executives and employees for rendering their best efforts during the year 2021 for the promotion of the business. 

Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, addl MD and regional head of Khulna; Shafiul Alam, addl MD and in-charge of Motijheel branch; M Golam Hafez, addl MD and head of claims; MA Sattar Howlader, DMD and Banani branch in-charge; Shariar Siddique, DMD and regional head of Chattogram and Abul Kalam, AMD and incharge of Elephant Road branch, were also delivered their speech in the conference.

