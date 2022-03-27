Eastland Insurance holds ‘1st Quarterly Business Conference-2022’

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eastland Insurance Company Limited held its "1st Quarterly Business Conference-2022" on Sunday (27 March).

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the company, inaugurated the conference in DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka, said a press release.

The Chairman Mahbubur Rahman expressed gratitude for the company's achievement of 80% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2022. He appreciated the management team including all the executives and employees of the company for rendering their efforts for business promotion.

The chairman remarked that the company will continue their efforts in the coming days, complying with the rules and regulations circulated by the government as well as the authority.

Ghulam Rahman, executive vice chairman and Abdul Haque FCA, chief executive officer, and members of the board Kamal Uddin Ahmed, ASM Quasem, Rizwan-ur Rahman and Mahbub Jamil were present on the occasion.

Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, Addl MD & head of Khulna region, Md Shafiul Alam, Addl MD & head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, and Addl MD & head of Claims and other senior executives of the company also attended the conference.

Eastland Insurance Company / Business Conference

