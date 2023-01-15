Eastland Insurance Company Ltd holds annual business conference for 2023

The Annual Business Conference-2023 of Eastland Insurance Company Limited was held on Sunday (15 January) at the DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the company inaugurated the programme, reads a press release.

Distinguished members of the board -- Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Md Tanvir Khan attended and addressed the conference.

Ghulam Rahman, executive vice chairman also attended the programme and delivered his speech.

Abdul Haque, FCA CEO, presented an analytical report on the yearly business of the company.

The chairman expressed gratitude to Allah for achieving 95% of the business target set for the year 2022 despite the adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19, along with the consequence faced by the world for abnormal price hikes of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy.

He appreciated the management team including all executives and employees of the company for rendering the best efforts for business promotion during these tough times.

The chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business for the company in the coming days.

The chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of its successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.

Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, additional MD and head of Khulna Region, Md Shafiul Alam, additional MD and head of the Motijheel branch, M Golam Hafez, additional MD and head of claims and other senior executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.