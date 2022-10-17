Eastland Insurance Company Ltd holds 3rd quarter ending business conference

Corporates

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

Eastland Insurance Company Ltd holds 3rd quarter ending business conference

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastland Insurance Company Limited held its 3rd Quarter Ending Business Conference-2022 on Monday (17 October) at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the Company inaugurated the 3rd Quarter ending business Conference. Members of the board Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Alhaj. Mohd Arshad Ali, and Tanvir Khan attended the conference and delivered speeches.

Ghulam Rahman, executive Vice Chairman also attended and delivered his speech at the conference.

Abdul Haque, FCA chief executive officer attended and presented an analytical report on 3rd quarter ending business of the company. 

The chairman expressed gratitude that the company achieved 86% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2022 amid the impacts of Russia-Ukraine war, besides the consequences faced by the global fuel crisis and abnormal price hikes of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all executives and employees of the company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time.

The chairman further expressed his expectation that the executives and employees jointly shall continue efforts to earn business of the company in the coming days.

He also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 35 years of its operations and since attained the height of sound financial strength and goodwill.

Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, Addl MD and head of Khulna region, Md Shafiul Alam, Addl MD and head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, Addl MD and head of claims and other senior executives of the company also attended the conference and delivered speeches.

Eastland Insurance Company Limited / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

9h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

10h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

11h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

3h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

5h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine