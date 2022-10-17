Eastland Insurance Company Ltd holds 3rd quarter ending business conference

Eastland Insurance Company Limited held its 3rd Quarter Ending Business Conference-2022 on Monday (17 October) at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the Company inaugurated the 3rd Quarter ending business Conference. Members of the board Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Alhaj. Mohd Arshad Ali, and Tanvir Khan attended the conference and delivered speeches.

Ghulam Rahman, executive Vice Chairman also attended and delivered his speech at the conference.

Abdul Haque, FCA chief executive officer attended and presented an analytical report on 3rd quarter ending business of the company.

The chairman expressed gratitude that the company achieved 86% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2022 amid the impacts of Russia-Ukraine war, besides the consequences faced by the global fuel crisis and abnormal price hikes of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all executives and employees of the company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time.

The chairman further expressed his expectation that the executives and employees jointly shall continue efforts to earn business of the company in the coming days.

He also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 35 years of its operations and since attained the height of sound financial strength and goodwill.

Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, Addl MD and head of Khulna region, Md Shafiul Alam, Addl MD and head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, Addl MD and head of claims and other senior executives of the company also attended the conference and delivered speeches.