Eastland Insurance achieves 'AAA' credit rating

Corporates

Press Release
28 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 04:44 pm

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

First ISO 9001: 2015 Certified Credit Rating Company in Bangladesh Credit Rating & Information Services Ltd (CRISL) has assigned the `AAA' (Triple A) rating to Eastland Insurance Company Limited - a first-generation non-life insurance company for the year 2024-25 and rated highest rating of `AAA' (Triple A) in the Long Term with Stable Outlook in recognition to our successive accomplishment in the non-life insurance sector of the country. 

The Rating reflects the Company's long-term robust capacity to meet the financial promises ensuring the highest safety to the valued Clients and Stakeholders, reads a press release.

 

Eastland Insurance Company Limited

