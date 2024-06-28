Eastland Insurance achieves 'AAA' credit rating

First ISO 9001: 2015 Certified Credit Rating Company in Bangladesh Credit Rating & Information Services Ltd (CRISL) has assigned the `AAA' (Triple A) rating to Eastland Insurance Company Limited - a first-generation non-life insurance company for the year 2024-25 and rated highest rating of `AAA' (Triple A) in the Long Term with Stable Outlook in recognition to our successive accomplishment in the non-life insurance sector of the country.

The Rating reflects the Company's long-term robust capacity to meet the financial promises ensuring the highest safety to the valued Clients and Stakeholders, reads a press release.