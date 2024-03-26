Eastern University organises discussion programme marking 54th Independence Day

Eastern University organised a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 54th Independence Day and National Day on Tuesday (26 March) at 11.30am at Rezakul Haider Hall of the university.

Azizul Islam, member and former chairman of the Board of Trustees of Eastern University, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Mohammad Ali Azzam, current chairman of the university's Board of Trustees, was present as the guest of honour.

The programme was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of Eastern University Shahid Akhtar Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Azizul Islam said Independence Day is the happiest day for the nation and it should be celebrated with festive joy at the national level.

Ali Azzam respectfully remembered the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the great Liberation War.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought freedom to this country. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect this freedom," he also said.