Eastern University Business Challenge - Season 3 launched

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 05:22 pm

Eastern University Business Challenge - Season 3 launched

Eastern University Business Challenge - Season 3, a nationwide competition for college students has started. 

This year the event has been divided into three rounds. The first round (qualifying round) will be the MCQ where participation is available through both offline and online mode. Second round and final round through MCQ and short question answers will be held at the university's permanent campus premises. 

Content creator platform 'Go with Ashraful Alam' is the event partner of this grand contest.

Under the management of Faculty of Business Administration of Eastern University, the syllabus of this year's competition is first year college level accounting, marketing, management, finance and current business knowledge. 

The closing date for the first round is 31 August and the 2nd round and the final round will be on 7 September.

Regarding the competition, Professor Dr Abbas Ali Khan, dean of the Faculty of Business Administration of the varsity said, "To develop a platform for students of HSC level to demonstrate knowledge enhancement, ability to work in new environment, ability to face challenges and analytical ability to see things differently so as to develop their talent, the contest has been launched."

Incidentally, the best winner will get Tk10,000, the first runner-up will get Tk8,000 and the 2nd runner-up will get Tk6,000. Apart from substantial cash prizes, medals and crests will be given to the participants in the final round and attractive prizes and certificates for other participants.

In this nationwide contest, Dainik Jugantar, Business news portal 'Desh Shamachar', English national daily 'The Business Standard' and Radio Today are media partners. 

To participate online, students need to visit the Google Form link: https://forms.gle/sKUotbxW1yLdTrBY7

