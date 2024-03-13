Eastern Refinery Ltd holds 47th Annual General Meeting

The 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the country's only state-owned fuel oil refinery and a subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), was held on 8 March 2024 at the company's registered office in North Patenga.

The AGM was presided over by ABM Azad, chairman of ERL Board of Directors, and chairman (secretary) of BPC.

The meeting approved the audited accounts for the financial year 2022-23 after detailed discussion.

The shareholders present in the meeting expressed satisfaction with the overall activities of the financial year 2022-23.

Despite the ongoing economic downturn in the wake of the global energy crisis, the nearly 56-year-old company earned a net profit after tax of Tk35.34 crore in the financial year 2022-23 by continuing the production process uninterruptedly and contributed Tk30.77 crore to the state exchequer, the highest in the company's history.

The company had a target to refine 14 lakh tonnes of oil in the fiscal year. Topping that, it refined 14.43 lakh tonnes of oil, which is 103.00 percent of the target.

The company has a refining capacity of 15 lakh tonnes.