Eastern Refinery Employees Cooperative Society Ltd. (ERICAL) selected for 'National Cooperative Award 2022'

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 05:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Refinery Employees Cooperative Society Ltd. (ERICAL) has been selected for the "National Cooperative Award 2022" as the Best Cooperative Society in the category of "Employees/Employees, Transport Workers Cooperatives".

On the 52nd National Cooperative Day (4 November 2023) the Minister of  Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Lokman, managing director of Eastern Refinery Ltd. (ERL) received the gold medal and honour certificate of "National Cooperative Award 2022" on behalf of Md Tajul Islam MP from Md Tajul Islam MP, reads a press release. 

Receiving the State Gold Medal and Certificate of Merit for the first time in the 32-year golden history of ERICL is a matter of great joy, pride and honour for ERL and the Petroleum Sector.

