Eastern Housing Limited holds 60th AGM

The 60th Annual General Meeting of Eastern Housing Limited was held virtually on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

The AGM was presided over by the Independent Director, Md Rafiqul Islam.

Members of the Board of Directors, namely Suraiya Islam, Abu Luthfe Fazle Rahim Khan, Abdur Rahim Choudhury, Mostafizur Rahman, and Independent Director Kashem Humayun, Managing Director Dhiraj Malakar, Company Secretary Salim Ahmed, FCS, Chief Financial Officer Md Asadul Islam FCA, FCS and a large number of shareholders attended the meeting.

The shareholders approved the Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024, and the Directors' and Auditors' Report thereon. The shareholders also approved a 19% cash dividend, i.e. Tk1.90 per share of Tk10 each for the year 2023–2024. The Company achieved net sales of Tk274.99 crore as against Tk308.56 crore in the previous year. Net profit after tax stood at Tk56.38 crore for the financial year 2023–2024. EPS and NAVPS were Tk6.06 and Tk83.62 respectively.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction and thanked the management for Malakar, while speaking about the future business of the Company, informed the shareholders that the Company had commenced construction work on two large projects at Aftabnagar and one high-end project at Dhanmondi. Besides, the Company was going to start a few more projects at Hatirjheel, Siddheswari, and Nikunja.