Eastern Bank signs agreement with Konna Wellbeing 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) signed an agreement with Konna Wellbeing Ltd in Dhaka recently.
 
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Proma Parmita, managing director of Konna Wellbeing Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, women customers of EBL will enjoy special privileges and benefits at Konna as regards to health and well-being sessions and doctor's consultations.  

EBL head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Priority and Women Banking Tanzeri Hoque, Manager Marilyn Bristi Gomes, Manager of Women Banking Abdullah Tahmid, Konna Co-founder Kanij Fatima, business development specialist S M Rezaul, Key Account Manager Radia Alam were also present on the occasion.

