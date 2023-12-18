Eastern Bank signs agreement with IDEX Biometrics for biometric metal card

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Oslo based IDEX Biometrics signed an agreement to launch world's first biometric metal card in Bangladesh. With advanced security features and seamless transaction capabilities, the exclusive card will not only offer financial solutions but also ensures a secure and hassle-free payment experience for the cardholders.

The signing ceremony held today at EBL head office in Dhaka was attended by Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Zahidul Haque, Chief Technology Officer; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services and Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards from EBL along with Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer; Claus Hansen, Vice President- Sales, APAC from IDEX Biometrics.

"We are excited to introduce biometric metal cards to our customers complying all regulatory requirements in Bangladesh and first to offer this latest technology to our customers, confirming our leadership and innovation positioning" says Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO at EBL adding that, "The IDEX Biometrics solution provides a first-class payment experience. We believe biometric payment cards will become the new payment standard, supporting secure contactless payments, and ultimately bringing financial empowerment to all."

"We are honoured that EBL has selected IDEX Biometrics as they pioneer biometric payments in Bangladesh. EBL's premium customers will be the first group to receive these new contactless cards, as EBL again takes the lead on driving seamless payments across Bangladesh and Asia" says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

IDEX Biometrics is a leading company specializing in biometric fingerprint sensor technology. With a focus on providing secure and convenient authentication solutions, IDEX has developed cutting-edge fingerprint sensor technologies for a variety of applications. Their innovations are widely used in smart cards, payment cards, access control systems, and other devices, offering users a reliable and efficient way to authenticate their identities.