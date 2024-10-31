Eastern Bank signs agreement with Best Western Heritage, Cox’s Bazar

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:39 pm

Related News

Eastern Bank signs agreement with Best Western Heritage, Cox’s Bazar

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:39 pm
Eastern Bank signs agreement with Best Western Heritage, Cox’s Bazar

 Best Western Heritage, a leading luxury hotel in Cox's Bazar, offers unique benefits to EBL cardholders.

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Plc. (EBL) and Md. Shamim Hasan, Head of Sales and Marketing of Best Western Heritage, recently signed a deal to this effect at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager of EBL Retail Alliance, and Sarowar Hossain, Sales Manager, Best Western Heritage, were among others on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

#EBL / #corporate / #tbs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

19h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

22h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

22h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

24m | Videos
BNP unveils a 10-day program for November 7

BNP unveils a 10-day program for November 7

1h | Videos
Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

2h | Videos
Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

3h | Videos