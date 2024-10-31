Eastern Bank signs agreement with Best Western Heritage, Cox’s Bazar

Best Western Heritage, a leading luxury hotel in Cox's Bazar, offers unique benefits to EBL cardholders.

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Plc. (EBL) and Md. Shamim Hasan, Head of Sales and Marketing of Best Western Heritage, recently signed a deal to this effect at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager of EBL Retail Alliance, and Sarowar Hossain, Sales Manager, Best Western Heritage, were among others on the occasion.